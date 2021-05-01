USC Trojans home
USC Wide Receiver Named 'Steal of the Draft'

Epic reactions to Amon-Ra St. Brown's No. 112 draft selection.
Author:
Publish date:

USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is officially a Detroit Lion.

The Lions made the No. 112 selection in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Following this news, many took to social media to share their opinions and thoughts.

St. Brown was projected to be selected in rounds two or three, but fell down the draft board to round four. Former USC quarterback and now Georgia star JT Daniels, believes for this reason, Amon-Ra is the 'steal of the draft'.

Former USC QB JT Daniels [Georgia]

MORE REACTIONS TO USC WR AMON-RA ST. BROWN NFL DRAFT NEWS

NFL Draft Analyst Chase Goodbread

USC Head Coach Clay Helton

USC Wide Receiver Coach Keary Colbert

USC Tight Ends Coach Seth Doege 

Last year the Los Angeles Chargers selected UCLA running back Joshua Kelley as the No. 112 overall pick. Kelley ended up signing a rookie contract worth $4,075,344 over four years. [per overthecap]

Needless to say, although Amon-Ra fell down the draft boards, he's still in a good position to make some solid coin.

-------

