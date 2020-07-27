USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

AllTrojans
USC Winners And Losers Of The Week

Scott Wolf

WINNERS

Clay Helton

Subtract Alabama and Notre Dame. Add Washington State. The luckiest coach in the world continues to his streak of good fortune.

COVID Testing

USC had zero positive cases last week. That's a step toward a fall season until you consider Rutgers and Maryland are in quarantine.

Early enrollees

USC is going to get a nice group of freshman willing to skip their senior season of high school with California going to a winter season. So we can expect some these guys to also turn pro early?

Larry Scott

He is out of quarantine and fully recovered from the coronavirus, according to the Pac-12.

Josh Falo

He's an athletic tight end still on the roster. But will Graham Harrell prefer going with four wide receivers instead?

LOSERS

The tight end position

USC lost Daniel Imatorbhebhe and Jack Yary in the same week. Good thing it doesn't throw to the tight end. 

Rick Caruso and Carol Folt

It took one day to chisel Rufus von KleinSmid's name off VKC but they are still vacillating about what to do with Cromwell Field.

Clay Helton

With the new easy schedule, there will be plenty of unrest if he loses to anyone other than Oregon.

