USC entered Phase 3 of its on-campus workouts and I’m told the Trojans actually used footballs.

That was probably a relief for the players, who haven’t been able to work out with teammates and footballs since the first spring practice back in March.

The big question now is how long these workouts continue as conditions seem to be getting progressively worse?

When is USC’s first game? Sept. 19 at Stanford? More likely sometime in January. Or fall of 2021.

USC athletic director Mike Bohn was on 710-AM with Scott Kaplan on Tuesday and said a football season is “50-50 at best.”

"We're doing everything we can to try and play," Bohn added. "We are hopeful to be able to play but hope is not a great strategy.

"As of right, I think it's 50-50 at best.

"Ultimately, the decision is made by our President. It's not going to come down to individual institutions. It's gonna be leagues."

Bohn said the majority of the USC team is on campus and working out daily.

"All of our workouts are happening outdoors," he said.

Bohn said the Notre Dame game is definitely off. Some have wondered if the game would still take place because the Irish are an arch-rival and it is the final game of the season.

Bohn also confirmed Alabama game is off.

In other news, USC QB Kedon Slovis was named to the watch list for the Davey O'Brien Award, which goes to the nation's top quarterback.