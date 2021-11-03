Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    USC's Quarterback Uncertainty Continues Heading Into Arizona State

    Interim head coach Donte Williams kept things vague when asked directly who would get the start against the Sun Devils.
    Author:

    As the USC Trojans prepare for their ninth game of the 2021 season, who will start at quarterback still remains unknown. 

    Interim head coach Donte Williams kept things vague on Monday when asked directly who would get the start against Arizona State. 

    "We'll continue to assess that as it gets closer, closer to game time," Williams said. "Arizona State provides certain issues that we've got to make sure we're able to handle." 

    Last week offensive coordinator Graham Harrell utilized both veteran Kedon Slovis and freshman Jaxson Dart in the game. While Slovis got the start, Dart saw a significant amount of reps against the Wildcats. 

    Recommended Articles

    As of Monday, neither player had a clear picture on the game plan moving forward, but both players are hoping to gain some clarity as the week goes on. 

    "I haven't talked specifics with coach this week about that yet, but again I go out here and try to execute the best I can," Slovis said. The way you practice carries over into the game."

    USA TODAY

    USA TODAY

    "I think we're going to have conversations throughout the week, and the coaches are going to be super upfront with us, and we're going to be informed the whole week," said Dart. 

    The USC Trojans take on the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 6 in Tempe, AZ. The [4-4] Men of Troy are looking for their fifth win of the 2021 season.

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    Screen Shot 2021-11-02 at 10.24.13 AM
    Football

    USC's Quarterback Uncertainty Continues Heading Into Arizona State

    1 minute ago
    Screen Shot 2021-09-05 at 9.28.45 AM
    Football

    Ex-USC Coach Clay Helton Speaks Out Following Georgia Southern Hiring

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16462771
    Football

    Clay Helton Expected To Land New Head Coaching Job

    11 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-11-01 at 9.37.11 PM
    Football

    USC WR Kyle Ford 'Ready' to Fill Drake London's Shoes

    Nov 2, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-10-09 at 9.50.47 AM
    Football

    Historically Dominant Pac-12 Teams Drop in SI's Week 10 Power Rankings

    Nov 1, 2021
    USATSI_17062427
    Football

    Expert Evaluates USC WR Drake London's NFL Draft Stock Following Injury

    Nov 1, 2021
    USATSI_17064086
    Football

    Drake London In 'High Spirits' Following Season Ending Injury

    Nov 1, 2021
    USATSI_17062427
    Football

    Twitter Reacts To USC WR Drake London's Season Ending Ankle Injury

    Oct 31, 2021