USC's Tuli Tuipulotu named Pac-12 Football Defensive Player of the Week

Tuipulotu leads the nation in sacks with seven

Tuli Tuipulotu is quickly becoming one of the best defensive lineman in the nation.

After a stellar sophomore campaign in 2021, Tuipulotu has raised his game this season - and Saturday's performance against Washington State was the latest example.

Tuipulotu had four tackles for loss and three sacks in USC's 30-14 win over the Cougars. He was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts, the first time he has won that award.

"I’ll do whatever the team wants me to do, so we can get the job done," Tuipulotu said after the game. "That’s what I love, just winning."

Tuipulotu leads the nation in sacks with 7.0 and is tied for first in tackles for loss with 12.5.