Skip to main content

USC's Tuli Tuipulotu named Pac-12 Football Defensive Player of the Week

Tuipulotu leads the nation in sacks with seven

Tuli Tuipulotu is quickly becoming one of the best defensive lineman in the nation.

After a stellar sophomore campaign in 2021, Tuipulotu has raised his game this season - and Saturday's performance against Washington State was the latest example.

Tuipulotu had four tackles for loss and three sacks in USC's 30-14 win over the Cougars. He was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts, the first time he has won that award.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"I’ll do whatever the team wants me to do, so we can get the job done," Tuipulotu said after the game. "That’s what I love, just winning."

Tuipulotu leads the nation in sacks with 7.0 and is tied for first in tackles for loss with 12.5. 

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

arrinten page usc
Recruiting

Arrinten Page commits to USC; Andy Enfield lands another big recruit

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans washington state football jason goode11
Football

Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans embracing 'next man up' mentality

By Wyatt Allsup
Caleb Williams threw for just 188 yards on 15-29 passing, but the Trojans still cruised to a 30-14 victory at home against Washington State on October 8, 2022.
Football

2022 Heisman odds: C.J. Stroud heavy favorite over Caleb Williams

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans washington state football jason goode20
Football

AP Top 25 Poll: USC drops in latest college football rankings (Oct. 9)

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans washington state football jason goode2
Football

What Lincoln Riley said after USC beat Washington State to improve to 6-0

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans washington state football jason goode10
Football

Look: Best photos from USC Trojans' win over Washington State Cougars

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans washington state football jason goode12
Football

USC 30, Washington State 14: Live updates recap, highlights from Pac-12 football matchup in LA

By All Trojans Staff
ta cunningham usc
Recruiting

T.A. Cunningham visiting USC football again

By All Trojans Staff