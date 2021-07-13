WATCH: Dez Bryant Unveils Workout Video Alongside Former USC Wide Receiver

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was spotted in Dallas training alongside NFL great Dez Bryant on Monday.

Earlier this week, Smith-Schuster posted photos of himself nearby Cowboys' facilities which drew major speculation as to why the Pittsburgh star would be hanging out in Texas.

It turns out Smith-Schuster came to the Lone star State to train with former Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant. Bryant spent 2020 with the Baltimore Ravens, and now enters 2021 as a free agent, looking for work. The 32-year-old ex-Pro Bowler has expressed his desire to continue playing in the league, but until he signs with another NFL team, you can find him training with other NFL receivers like JuJu Smith-Schuster.

JuJu Smith-Schuster [USA TODAY]

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal with the Steelers worth $8 million this offseason after spending four years with the team. He returns as one of Pittsburgh's core members, and will look to make major impacts on the field this fall.

The former USC Trojan was a second-round pick in the 2017 draft. He had a breakout 2018 season and caught 111 passes for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2020 he tallied 97 catches, 831 yards and nine touchdowns.

