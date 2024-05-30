USC Trojans: Watch Tahj Washington Catch Bomb From Tua Tagovailoa
Former USC wide receiver Tahj Washington is making a splash in the NFL. The Miami Dolphins seventh-round pick caught the eyes of his new team during their offseason program on Tuesday when he caught a deep touchdown pass from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
While this is just part of the early phase of offseason work, it's a positive start for Washington to be establishing a connection with Tagovailoa and showing his presence in the offense.
Washington joined the Dolphins after spending his last three years playing for the USC Trojans. He recorded 50 receptions for 785 yards and six touchdowns during the 2023 campaign, before entering the NFL Draft process. He was part of an impressive Trojans draft class, which saw seven players out of USC get drafted.
In the NFL, Washington is one of several former Trojans turning heads in the offseason. His former quarterback, Caleb Williams, has drawn a lot of attention with the Chicago Bears as the No. 1 overall pick.
Washington is in a great place to learn from some of the best as he is surrounded by one of the best and fastest receiving cores in the league, featuring Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. He is also playing under Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who runs one of the most creative and versatile schemes in the NFL.
