WATCH: Talanoa Hufanga Gets Draft Call from 49ers, Erupts in Emotion

Earlier this week the San Francisco 49ers selected former USC safety Talanoa Hufanga in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hufanga was picked in the fifth round at pick 180. As soon as he received 'the call' he became overwhelmed with emotion.

To witness his priceless reaction check out the video above.

Credit: USC Athletics

Hufanga was a huge asset for USC's defense in 2020. In just six games, he recorded 62 tackles, three sacks, four interceptions and two forced fumbles. Hufanga has proved he can be a valuable addition to any team, as long as he can stay healthy.

Hufanga broke his collarbone twice and dislocated his shoulder twice, which is likely one of the reasons why he stayed on the draft board until round five.

According to Sports Illustrated's All 49ers,

"If he stays healthy, he has the potential to replace Tartt as the starting strong safety in 2022 and be an impact playmaker as well. Good risk to take late in the draft.

Now the 49ers have four safeties with talent -- Hufanga, Tartt, Jimmie Ward and Tarvarius Moore. Between the four of them, the 49ers should have enough depth to make it through the season."

