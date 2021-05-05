Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

WATCH: Talanoa Hufanga Gets Draft Call from 49ers, Erupts in Emotion

A look inside Talanoa Hufanga's draft party...
Author:
Publish date:

Earlier this week the San Francisco 49ers selected former USC safety Talanoa Hufanga in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

Hufanga was picked in the fifth round at pick 180. As soon as he received 'the call' he became overwhelmed with emotion.

To witness his priceless reaction check out the video above. 

Credit: USC Athletics 

Credit: USC Athletics 

Hufanga was a huge asset for USC's defense in 2020. In just six games, he recorded 62 tackles, three sacks, four interceptions and two forced fumbles. Hufanga has proved he can be a valuable addition to any team, as long as he can stay healthy.

Hufanga broke his collarbone twice and dislocated his shoulder twice, which is likely one of the reasons why he stayed on the draft board until round five.

[WATCH: 49ers Draft Room: 'The Call' Talanoa Hufanga]

According to Sports Illustrated's All 49ers,

"If he stays healthy, he has the potential to replace Tartt as the starting strong safety in 2022 and be an impact playmaker as well. Good risk to take late in the draft.

Now the 49ers have four safeties with talent -- Hufanga, Tartt, Jimmie Ward and Tarvarius Moore. Between the four of them, the 49ers should have enough depth to make it through the season."

-------

You may also like:

[Breaking: Cowboys Make Cuts, Former USC Trojan Antwaun Woods Gets Canned]

[USC Offers 2023 Alabama Defensive Back]

------

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

Screen Shot 2021-05-05 at 2.53.04 PM
Football

WATCH: Talanoa Hufanga Gets Draft Call from 49ers, Erupts in Emotion

Screen Shot 2021-05-05 at 1.56.20 PM
Football

Former USC Trojan Expecting Massive Payday on Rookie Deal

Screen Shot 2021-05-05 at 12.11.50 PM
Football

Breaking: Cowboys Make Cuts, Former USC Star Antwaun Woods Canned

alijah_vera-tucker_USCFBPRODAY579
Football

Alijah Vera-Tucker Named 'Best Fit of the 2021 NFL Draft'

040621-USC-FOOTBALL-SPRING-MCGILLEN-0922
Recruiting

USC Offers Alabama 2023 Defensive Back

Screen Shot 2021-05-04 at 5.41.37 PM
Football

Report Reveals Why NFL Teams Missed Big with UDFA Olaijah Griffin

USATSI_15346883
Football

Ex-USC Star Shares Thoughts on Steelers drafting Najee Harris

Screen Shot 2021-05-04 at 9.18.04 AM
Football

USC Wide Receiver Re-Enters NCAA Transfer Portal