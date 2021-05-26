Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

WATCH: The Moment Trevor Lawrence Told Jaxson Dart He Won Gatorade Player of the Year

Dart was not expecting this...
Author:
Publish date:

Jaxson Dart was all smiles on Tuesday afternoon after Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence announced that Dart had won Gatorade Player of the Year.

[READ: Trevor Lawrence Presents Gatorade Player of the Year award to USC QB]

Dart thought he was tuning-in for a quick and easy interview about joining the Pac-12, until Lawrence popped up on the screen and announced that the USC rookie had won the 2020-21 award.

"I wanted to be the one to announce and congratulate you on being the 2021 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year" said Lawrence via video call. 

Lawrence was once a recipient of this prestigious award, as the former Clemson star won it back in 2017. Lawrence won the award during his tenure at Cartersville High School in Georgia. 

He had some words of encouragement for Dart after their conversation wrapped up stating:

"This is the most prestigious award in high school sports so that's, that's one thing, but what it stands for, you know, obviously, on the field performance is huge, but, you know, it plays in school, what you do in the community, all those things I love that it's it's more than just an award about football so it was cool to be a part of that with Jaxson." [Lawrence]

TO WATCH: The Moment Jaxson Dart Won Gatorade Player of the Year Click The Video Below

----

You may also like:

[Insider Predicts USC Football Will Ramp Up BIG TIME in June]

[USC's Drake London Gets Snubbed in Preseason Rankings]

[JuJu Smith-Schuster Reveals Why He Turned Down Baltimore Ravens $14 Million Dollar Offer]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

Screen Shot 2021-05-26 at 2.14.22 PM
Football

WATCH: The Moment Trevor Lawrence Told Jaxson Dart He Won Gatorade Player of the Year

_JMP8040
Football

Trevor Lawrence Presents Gatorade Player of the Year Award to USC QB

Screen Shot 2021-05-24 at 10.23.05 AM
Recruiting

Can USC Swipe Elite OLB Devon Jackson From Other Power 5 Programs?

USATSI_15200042
Football

Clay Helton Compares USC WR Drake London to NFL Great

USATSI_15312150
Football

JuJu Smith-Schuster Reveals Why He Turned Down $14 Million Dollars from the Baltimore Ravens

USATSI_15813851
Basketball

Can Evan Mobley Be Selected Top-3 in the 2021 NBA Draft?

Screen Shot 2021-05-24 at 10.23.05 AM
Recruiting

Insider Predicts USC Will Ramp Up Recruiting BIG TIME in June

Screen Shot 2021-05-24 at 10.23.05 AM
Recruiting

Four Star Offensive Guard George Maile Releases Top Five