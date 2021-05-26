WATCH: The Moment Trevor Lawrence Told Jaxson Dart He Won Gatorade Player of the Year

Jaxson Dart was all smiles on Tuesday afternoon after Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence announced that Dart had won Gatorade Player of the Year.

Dart thought he was tuning-in for a quick and easy interview about joining the Pac-12, until Lawrence popped up on the screen and announced that the USC rookie had won the 2020-21 award.

"I wanted to be the one to announce and congratulate you on being the 2021 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year" said Lawrence via video call.

Lawrence was once a recipient of this prestigious award, as the former Clemson star won it back in 2017. Lawrence won the award during his tenure at Cartersville High School in Georgia.

He had some words of encouragement for Dart after their conversation wrapped up stating:

"This is the most prestigious award in high school sports so that's, that's one thing, but what it stands for, you know, obviously, on the field performance is huge, but, you know, it plays in school, what you do in the community, all those things I love that it's it's more than just an award about football so it was cool to be a part of that with Jaxson." [Lawrence]

