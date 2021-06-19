WATCH: USC Freshman Activate Beast Mode During Summer Workouts

The Trojans are gearing up for their fall season.

Offseason training is in full swing for the USC Trojans.

The football team took to social media to share a video of returning stars and new freshman hitting it hard in the weight room, and gearing up for the fall season.

A few players featured are WR Bru McCoy, LB Drake Jackson, S Xavion Alford, and freshman QB Jaxson Dart, LB Raesjon Davis, WR Michael Jackson III.

USC Head Coach Clay Helton

The Trojans look to make a splash in the Pac-12 conference and CFB Playoff this season. After finishing 2020 with a 5-1 record and a No. 21 AP Poll ranking, the teams goals are set for an undefeated season and top national ranking.

The Trojans are scheduled to compete in a full 12-game schedule this year. Last season that number was cut in half due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

USC will play several competitive opponents including Notre Dame, BYU, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado.

- USC 2021 Football Schedule -

USC vs. San José Sate - September 4, 2021

USC vs. Stanford - September 11, 2021

USC vs. Washington State - September 18, 2021

USC vs. Oregon State - September 25, 2021

USC vs. Colorado - October 2, 2021

USC vs. Utah - October 9, 2021

USC vs. Notre Dame - October 23, 2021

USC vs. Arizona - October 30, 2021

USC vs. Arizona State - November 6, 2021

USC vs. Cal - November 13, 2021

USC vs. UCLA - November 20, 2021

USC vs. BYU - November 27, 2021

USC QB Kedon Slovis

Clay Helton returns with veteran QB Kedon Slovis, WR Drake London, LB Drake Jackson, and RB Vavae Malepeai who are all expected to contribute significantly. Freshman DL Korey Foreman, LB Raejson Davis, and WR Michael Jackson III could also make impacts this season if they perform well during fall camp.

