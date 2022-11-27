What Caleb Williams, Lincoln Riley said after USC's win over Notre Dame

LOS ANGELES - Caleb Williams ran for three touchdowns, passed for another TD and turned in a Heisman Trophy worthy performance in USC's 38-27 win over Notre Dame on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

After the game, Williams and USC head coach Lincoln Riley met with the media to talk about the win, the potential of a College Football Playoff berth and the upcoming Pac-12 football championship in Las Vegas.

Watch the full press conference in the video above.