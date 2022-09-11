What Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams said after USC's victory over Stanford

USC is 2-0 after a relatively ho-hum 41-28 victory over Stanford on Saturday.

Caleb Williams threw four touchdown passes in the first half as the Trojans raced out to a 35-14 halftime lead. Riley's offense took their foot off the gas in the second half and tacked on just six more points on two Denis Lynch field goals.

Williams finished 20-of-27 for 341 yards and four touchdown passes. Jordan Addison had a huge game with seven catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns, including a 75-yard TD catch. Mario Williams had four catches for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Travis Dye led the ground game with 14 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown. Austin Jones tacked on 38 yards rushing and freshman Raleek Brown had 19 yards.

The Trojans jumped to No. 8 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, released Sunday morning.

Here's what Riley and USC's players had to say after the victory over Stanford:

LINCOLN RILEY'S COMMENTS

“This series has been extremely one-sided over the last 15 years, especially here,” Riley said. “We took that personal.”

"I'm thrilled for the victory. ... Look at 12 months ago. A lot's changed."

"The good is really, really good, on all three sides. The bad is not good enough right now. ... It would be great to raise the ceiling of our play, but more than anything we've gotta take the bottom part of our play, the not good plays, we've got to raise those up."

“We’re just on our climb, on our journey."

CALEB WILLIAMS' COMMENTS

“We just executed this offense overall,” Caleb Williams said. “All 11 guys on one page, everybody did his job.”

“Fight on! 2-and-0, baby!”

And check out Williams' fingernails: