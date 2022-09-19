What Lincoln Riley said after USC's win over Fresno State

Lincoln Riley is 3-0 as USC's head football coach and already has the Trojans ranked among the elite college football teams in the country.

The Trojans are ranked No. 7 in both the Coaches and AP polls. It's the highest USC has been ranked in the AP poll since October 2017 - when Caleb Williams was a freshman in high school.

Here's a look at what Riley had to say in postgame press conference after USC beat Fresno State 45-17 Saturday night. Watch the full press conference in the video above.

Riley on Caleb Williams' performance:

“I love that he’s taking care of the ball. I thought we had to make some adjustments there after the second quarter and I thought the adjustments were well received. He went out and executed them well. He’s learning to win and progress in different ways. And that’s what quarterbacks do as they get older and more experienced. He’s seeing it well and has a really good grasp what we’re doing. I thought he trusted it even more this week than he did last week. We've just got to continue to go to work together and improve.”

Riley on how his team played in all three phases:

"A very big point of emphasis throughout the week, especially coming off to the Stanford game, was putting together a more complete game and I thought we did that," Riley said. "I think we're growing each week. There's a few less mistakes and a few more things right."

Riley on the goal-line stop late in the game:

“My favorite sequence of the game was that goal-line stop there at the end. That’s what we’re about,” Riley said. “It all matters to us, and if you’re gonna be a champion, it’s gotta all matter. For our guys to get that stop right there at the end to close the game was as meaningful as anything that happened tonight.”

Riley on USC rushing for 233 yards:

“I thought the run game was pretty good most of the night. We were steady," said Riley. "I thought the line was really good in the run game. I thought the guys started seeing it pretty well. It’s important; you’ve got to run the ball to win and win consistently and win different ways."