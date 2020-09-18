When Will The PAC 12 Return In 2020?

Yesterday the news of the Big Ten resuming football in 2020 put the PAC-12 in the hot seat to follow suit. According to Jon Wilner of The Mercury News, the league is targeting Oct. 31 for its first week of games.

Our experts at SI.com write,

"Pac-12 medical advisors have informed the league that players need six weeks to prepare for games—a two-week ramp-up period followed by four weeks of full-contact training camp. Some within the conference are discussing shortening that timeframe to five weeks, though Wilner reports six weeks is more likely.

A breakthrough in the Pac-12's path toward being able to play has been the availability of a daily antigen testing program, which have a much more rapid, same-day turnaround time. Teams will not be allowed to start full-contact practices until the daily antigen tests are made available, which will be at the end of September."

