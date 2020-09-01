Where Is The Outrage Among Pac-12 Fans?

So much going on nationally, so little in the Pac-12.

Whether or not you agree with the Pac-12 playing this fall, there is no doubt there is a lack of fan interest in the conference, especially at USC and UCLA.

Everyone today is talking about the Big Ten (again). The Pac-12? Crickets.

Michigan football parents plan to protest at Michigan Stadium tunnel at 1 p.m. Saturday, for what would have been the Wolverines' season opener.

Is there a single Pac-12 school where anyone cares enough to protest?

And let's face it USC and UCLA fans are among the most apathetic because of the poor product their supporters have been force fed.

Meanwhile, there are some distressing reports from some of the nation's biggest athletic programs.

Texas is laying off 35 staffers and leaving 35 vacant jobs unfilled. There will also be salary reductions and furloughs.