Which USC Quarterback Will Start Against Arizona State?

When the USC Trojans take the field at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday night, who will take snaps under center still remains unknown.

Last week, both quarterbacks took reps against the Arizona Wildcats. Junior Kedon Slovis started the game, and freshman Jaxson Dart came in for several series. Slovis went 15-of-21 for 204 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while Dart went 12-of-18 for 109 yards with two TD's.

During interim head coach Donte Williams' Thursday morning press conference, he hinted that Trojan fans could see both players involved once again against ASU.

“Every position here is competition,” Williams said. “It’s also managing personalities; it’s also managing this team.”

“The great thing for us is both guys will get the opportunity to play and we look forward to seeing what they can do out there,” Williams said. “It’s not about what’s going to come on later in the season - it’s about what we’re going to do against Arizona State.”

With four games left in the 2021 season, Williams also commented on the possibility of redshirting some of the younger players on the team.

“We’re going to make sure to win the football game, at the same time, we’re going to do what’s right by these young men,” Williams said. “Just making sure that the guys that are playing that maybe will burn the year - they’re truly playing - they’re getting a fair chance of their freshman year touching the football field.”

“Jaxson, right now, I have not thought about a particular situation,” Williams said.

USC plays against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7:30 p.m. PT in Tempe, AZ. It will be the Trojans’ first game without star wide receiver Drake London, who will miss the rest of the season with a fractured right ankle.

