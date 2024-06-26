USC Football: Will Caleb Williams Earn All-Rookie Team Honors This Year?
Former USC star quarterback Caleb Williams is set to take the NFL by storm. The No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft will do his best to elevate the Chicago Bears to new heights, and he possesses all the tools and playmakers to do just that. This upcoming season is projected to be special for Williams, as he is the favorite to take home the Offensive Rookie for the Year.
If all pans out, Williams will do just that and is predicted to be on the Offensive All-Rookie team. NFL Draft Researcher/Analyst Chad Reuter predicts Willaims will be on that team.
Williams will look to elevate his play in Chicago after two spectacular seasons at USC. The 22-year-old is no stranger to being in the spotlight after two years in Los Angeles, and it may be brighter in the NFL. Chicago is hungry to find success, which is precisely why they tagged Williams as their quarterback for the present and future.
The pressure for Williams to do just that is at an all-time high; however, if someone is capable of doing just that, it is the Maryland native. The rookie quarterback will look to step right in and turn the franchise around; it will be an adjustment period for the team and Williams. Nonetheless, all signs point to No. 18 reaching his full potential, especially with all the help the Bears front office provided him with.
More Trojans: Trojans D-Line Coach Opens Up About Recruiting Losses