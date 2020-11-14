Will USC Utilize Tight Ends vs. Arizona?

The great debate of 2020 is will USC utilize their tight ends more this season. Leading up the Arizona State game TE Erik Krommenhoek told the media,

"Our goal is to have an increase. Obviously we probably haven't gotten as many balls in the past two years as we wanted to. That is what we have been working on. Obviously we're going to do some in line stuff, some inside zone, some outside zone...we are not as deep at receiver as we have been and that is going to be an enhanced role in our offense. I'm excited, I think we're going to get a lot more opportunities on the outside than we have in the past and [we] got to make the most out of those opportunities and do our best to catch some touchdowns and help our team out" (Krommenhoek).

Graham Harrell did utilize both Krommenhoek and Jude Wolfe in last Saturdays game against Arizona State, however both tight ends saw limited opportunity as pass catchers. Redshirt freshman Jude Wolfe led the receiving stats for the group with two receptions and five receiving yards. In contrast, WR Drake London ended the night with eight receptions and 125 receiving yards and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown was behind him with 7 receptions and 100 receiving yards.

Tight ends coach John David Baker mentioned earlier this month that, "when you look at our team right now, we've got some really talented receivers, but we don't have a ton of them."(David Baker) While USC may have lost a few of their talented wideouts, there is no denying that they have plenty of skill position players.

Drake London is 6'5", 210 LBS. His body type resembles a hybrid tight end/receiver type player. He is very dynamic and athletic, last Saturday he had an excellent game against Arizona State, he out-dueled 2 defenders to make the game winning catch in the 4th quarter.

USC also has the dynamic Amon-Ra St. Brown (144 career receptions), Tyler Vaughns (196), and Bru McCoy.

Creating "mismatches" against opposing teams is important, and typically the role of a tight end. However, with a player like Drake London who has the size of a "tight end" and athletic ability of a "receiver", it becomes difficult to take him out of the game.

So will you see Kedon Slovis toss the football to Wolfe or Krommenhoek during the Arizona game? It's likely, and here's why. USC is the 14 point favorite against Arizona. Assuming the Trojans come out strong in the 1st half and take the lead, it's quite possible that Graham Harrell will mixup his play calling giving some opportunities to players beyond their starting RB and WR.

If the Wildcat's are able to put some point on the board, and keep the score close, expect USC to revert back to what we saw in 2019. TE's utilized as blockers and Slovis' passing the ball off to his wideouts or running backs.

