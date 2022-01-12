Skip to main content
WVU Hires Former USC Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell

Harrells spent three seasons with the USC Trojans.

Former USC offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Graham Harrell was named West Virginia's new OC/QB coach on Monday. 

Harrell spent three seasons with USC. His offense finished No. 1 in the Pac-12 for total yards per game [443.9] in 2021. Prior to his stint with the Trojans, Harrell coached at North Texas (2016-2018), Washington State (2014-2915) and Oklahoma State (2009). 

"When I knew Graham was available we talked, and I just think it's a great fit," WVU head coach Neal Brown said.

"First of all, his playing career speaks for itself: Heisman Trophy finalist, All-American, played in the NFL and was a backup to Aaron Rodgers, who is playing quarterback now at the best level of anybody in the world. He sat with him for three years."

In 2021, WVU went [6-7] overall, and played in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Minnesota, losing 18-6. WVU's offense ranked No. 88 in the country, averaging 25.2 points per game. Harrell will take over play-calling duties at WVU alongside his co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Gerad Parker.

Next season, WVU will open their 2022 season against Pitt, and Harrell will face former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis.

