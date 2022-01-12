WVU Hires Former USC Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell

Former USC offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Graham Harrell was named West Virginia's new OC/QB coach on Monday.

Harrell spent three seasons with USC. His offense finished No. 1 in the Pac-12 for total yards per game [443.9] in 2021. Prior to his stint with the Trojans, Harrell coached at North Texas (2016-2018), Washington State (2014-2915) and Oklahoma State (2009).

"When I knew Graham was available we talked, and I just think it's a great fit," WVU head coach Neal Brown said.

"First of all, his playing career speaks for itself: Heisman Trophy finalist, All-American, played in the NFL and was a backup to Aaron Rodgers, who is playing quarterback now at the best level of anybody in the world. He sat with him for three years."

In 2021, WVU went [6-7] overall, and played in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Minnesota, losing 18-6. WVU's offense ranked No. 88 in the country, averaging 25.2 points per game. Harrell will take over play-calling duties at WVU alongside his co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Gerad Parker.

Next season, WVU will open their 2022 season against Pitt, and Harrell will face former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis.

----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook