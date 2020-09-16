AllTrojans
Former USC OT Zach Banner Suffers Season Ending Knee Injury

Claudette Montana Pattison

Last night on Monday Night Football the Pittsburgh Steelers took on the NY Giants. Two former USC athletes graced the starting offensive lineup for the Steelers. Former USC WR JuJu Smith Schuster and OT Zach Banner. 

The Steelers swept the Giants 26-16 and both players started off the evening on a positive note. Schuster had an excellent performance and connected well with Steeler's veteran QB Ben Roethlisberger leading the night in touchdown receptions (2) and receiving yards (69 yards). 

Banner started the game off on a solid note, putting up a good fight against the Giants defense until he went down with a knee injury. Banner’s leg seemed to give out while in pass protection. Although Banner was initially able to get up following his injury, he was ultimately carted off the field and visibility upset as the fait of his 2020 season would soon come to an end.

Today, Banner took to Twitter to confirm that he will be receiving surgery on Friday for his injured knee. 

