Zachariah Branch, 5-star wide receiver and USC signee, wins 'fastest man' at Polynesian Bowl practice

Bishop Gorman (Nevada) five-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch could make an impact in year one at USC

USC Trojans signee and Bishop Gorman (Nevada) five-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch has been the top-rated pass-catcher in the country for months, according to 247Sports.

And in his farewell to high school football, the electric playmaker has only elevated his stock.

During the Under Armour All-American Game, the 5-foot-10, 172-pound playmaker returned a punt 93 yards for a touchdown.

On Monday, Branch added another line on his resume, winning the "Fastest Man" competition at practice for the Polynesian Bowl.

