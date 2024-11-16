LIVE Score Updates USC Trojans vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Game Tied at Halftime, Upset?
The USC Trojans (4-5, 2-5 Big Ten) host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-4, 2-4) in the sixth all-time meeting between the two storied programs at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
This article will be updated live throughout the game. The most recent news will be posted below.
Third Quarter
9:41 - REVIEW. The previous play by a completed pass Jahmal Banks is under review.
14:00 - Dante Dowdell runs for 20 yards and moves Nebraska into USC territory.
Second Quarter
0:00 - Heinrich Haarberg runs for 2 yards. Game tied 14-14 at halftime.
0:37 - TIMEOUT Nebraska. The Cornhuskers burn a timeout before the Trojans face a 4th-and-2.
0:42 - USC timeout. The Trojans burn their final timeout of the half. Woody Marks is injured after a 20-yard run. USC is working on a 2-play drive.
1:42 - Following an Elijah Hughes sack. The Trojans burn their 2nd timeout. Trojans will take over on the 31-yard line after a holding penalty on Makai Lemon on the punt.
1:48 - TIMEOUT USC. Trojans burn their first timeout before Nebraska faces a 3rd-and-4
2:00 - Two-minute timeout. Nebraska is working on a 1-play drive.
2:38 - USC punt. Nebraska forces the Trojans to go three-and-out. The Cornhuskers will take over on their own 13-yard line.
4:01 - USC INTERCEPTION. Jaylin Smith picks off Dylan Raiola. The Trojans will take over on their own 35-yard line.
6:22 - USC punt. After crossing midfield, the Trojans drive stalled. Nebraska will take over on their own 4-yard line.
9:21 - TOUCHDOWN Nebraska. Dylan Raiola completes short to Emmett Johnson for a 29-yard catch-and-run for the touchdown to cap off a 9-play, 75-yard drive. Game tied 14-14.
13:05 - TOUCHDOWN USC. Jayden Maiava completes to Kyron Hudson, who after initially dropping it, the ball bounces off of a Nebraska defender, catches it for a 12-yard touchdown. USC leads 14-7.
14:54 - Jayden Maiava completes to Woody Marks 19 yards. A late hit out bounds tacks on an additional 15 yards.
First Quarter
0:00 - Jayden Maiava completes to Makai Lemon for a 7-yard completion. USC is working on a 4-play drive.
2:06 - Nebraska punts. USC takes over on their own 14-yard line.
5:04 - Jayden Maiava completes to Zachariah Branch who runs through a defender for a 6-yard touchdown to cap off a 9-play, 65-yard drive. Game tied 7-7.
5:20 - Jayden Maiava completes Duce Robinson who climbs the ladder for a 28-yard completion.
8:22 - TIMEOUT Nebraska. The Cornhuskers burn their first timeout of the first half. USC is currently working on a 2-play drive.
9:37 - TOUCHDOWN Nebraska. Former Trojans cornerback Ceyair Wright picks off Jayden Maiava and returns it for the touchdown. Nebraska leads 7-0.
10:18 - Nebraska punt. The Cornhuskers pickup 14 yards in six plays. USC will take over on their own 26-yard line.
12:58 - USC punt. The Trojans pickup 12 yards in six plays. Nebraska will take over on their own 11-yard line.
15:00 - Nebraska wins the toss and will defer. USC will take the opening kickoff.
Pregame
The gravity of this matchup was felt before kickoff. Nebraska walked right onto the logo in pregame warmups and USC's Bryson Allen-Williams and Sam Greene took exception. They exchanged some words before eventually being separated.
It will be a throwback day for the Trojans. USC will wear the 72 alt classics for the first time since 2001 for homecoming. The field has a classic design, gold interlock painted at the 50-yard line, the end zones will be marked with gold paint, cardinal lettering and a cardinal and white diamond pattern. The USC players will be wearing a special sticker on their helmets to honor the late John Robinson who passed away on Monday. Robinson led the Trojans to a perfect 4-0 record in the Rose Bowl and the 1978 national championship.
USC announced its captains as cornerback Jaylin Smith, defensive lineman Gavin Meyer, receiver Zacharian Branch and center Jonah Monheim prior to kickoff.
USC returns to action after a much-needed bye week and with a new signal-caller at the helm. Redshirt sophomore Jayden Maiava takes over for redshirt junior Miller Moss who was benched following a three-interception performance in the Trojans 26-21 loss to the Washington Huskies on Nov. 2. It was their fourth loss in the five last games and with just three games remaining, USC needs to win at least two of them to become bowl eligible.
“There’s been a lot of positives from Miller Moss certainly brought to our offense, brought to our team,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “It was a tough decision but we felt like Jayden had really been progressing and that it was time for the team to give him this opportunity.”
Nebraska made a drastic change of their own, former West Virginia and Houston coach Dana Holgorsen has taken over play-calling duties and will serve as the team’s offensive coordinator. The move comes as a shock because Holgorsen, although one of the brightest offensive minds in college football, joined the Nebraska coaching staff last week as an offensive consultant.
“What’s he going to do from his scheme, what’s he going to pick from theirs, it’s kind of a guessing game,” said USC coach D’Anton Lynn. “At the end of the day you have to go out there and just execute the call that’s called.”
The Cornhuskers also look to finish their season on a high note in this final stretch. Nebraska jumped out to a 5-1 start and entered the rankings for the first time since 2019. But since have lost each of its last three contests and are fighting for that final win to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule and Riley are familiar Big 12 foes. The two played four times between 2017 and 2019 when Riley was at Oklahoma and Rhule was at Baylor. Riley won all four matchups against Rhule during that time, including a win in the Big 12 Championship Game in 2019.
“Obviously really familiar with coach Rhule,” Riley said. “We battled together in the Big 12 for a lot of years. Saw the job that he did in building the program at Baylor, does a great job I think just with the culture and mindset of the group and I’ve always felt he’s been at the top of the game in terms of his ability to do that.”
It is a massive recruiting weekend for the Trojans headline by 2025 five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart and 2026 five-star athlete Brandon Arrington. A number of commits in the 2025 commits will be in attendance, including linebacker Matai Tagoa’i, cornerback Trestin Castro, linebacker Jadon Perlotte, defensive lineman Floyd Boucard, offensive tackle Elijah Vaikona and receiver James Johnson. They wok also a few 2026 commits in attendance, athlete Madden Riordan, receiver Ja’Myron Baker and athlete Joshua Holland.
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley on De-Commitments: 'Great Ones Always See The Opportunity'
MORE: USC Trojans Losing 5-Star QB Julian Lewis To Georgia Bulldogs? SEC Recruiting Flip
MORE: Why 4-Star Hayden Lowe Flipped From USC Trojans To Miami Hurricanes, Mario Cristobal
MORE: USC Trojans Women's Basketball Star JuJu Watkins Makes Name, Image, Likeness History
MORE: Nebraska Starting Quarterback vs. USC? Dylan Raiola Injury Update
MORE: USC Trojans Throwback Uniforms Unveiled For Nebraska Cornhuskers Game: Photos
MORE: USC Trojans On NCAA Probation Due To Coaching Violations: Lincoln Riley Not Suspended
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Reacts to NCAA Probation: 'We Don't Take It Lightly'
MORE: USC Trojans Commit Carde Smith Trending to Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes