LIVE Score Updates: USC Trojans vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
The USC Trojans (4-5, 2-5 Big Ten) host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-4, 2-4) in the sixth all-time meeting between the two storied programs at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
The gravity of this matchup was felt before kickoff. Nebraska walked right onto the logo in pregame warmups and USC's Bryson Allen-Williams and Sam Greene took exception. They exchanged some words before eventually being separated.
It will be a throwback day for the Trojans. USC will wear the 72 alt classics for the first time since 2001 for homecoming. The field has a classic design, gold interlock painted at the 50-yard line, the end zones will be marked with gold paint, cardinal lettering and a cardinal and white diamond pattern. The USC players will be wearing a special sticker on their helmets to honor the late John Robinson who passed away on Monday. Robinson led the Trojans to a perfect 4-0 record in the Rose Bowl and the 1978 national championship.
USC announced its captains as cornerback Jaylin Smith, defensive lineman Gavin Meyer, receiver Zacharian Branch and center Jonah Monheim prior to kickoff.
This article will be updated live throughout the game. The most recent news will be posted below.
Pregame
USC returns to action after a much-needed bye week and with a new signal-caller at the helm. Redshirt sophomore Jayden Maiava takes over for redshirt junior Miller Moss who was benched following a three-interception performance in the Trojans 26-21 loss to the Washington Huskies on Nov. 2. It was their fourth loss in the five last games and with just three games remaining, USC needs to win at least two of them to become bowl eligible.
“There’s been a lot of positives from Miller Moss certainly brought to our offense, brought to our team,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “It was a tough decision but we felt like Jayden had really been progressing and that it was time for the team to give him this opportunity.”
Nebraska made a drastic change of their own, former West Virginia and Houston coach Dana Holgreson has taken over play-calling duties and will serve as the team’s offensive coordinator. The move comes as a shock because Holgerson, although one of the brightest offensive minds in college football, joined the Nebraska coaching staff last week as an offensive consultant.
“What’s he going to do from his scheme, what’s he going to pick from theirs, it’s kind of a guessing game,” said USC coach D’Anton Lynn. “At the end of the day you have to go out there and just execute the call that’s called.”
The Cornhuskers also look to finish their season on a high note in this final stretch. Nebraska jumped out to a 5-1 start and entered the rankings for the first time since 2019. But since have lost each of its last three contests and are fighting for that final win to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule and Riley are familiar Big 12 foes. The two played four times between 2017 and 2019 when Riley was at Oklahoma and Rhule was at Baylor. Riley won all four matchups against Rhule during that time, including a win in the Big 12 Championship Game in 2019.
“Obviously really familiar with coach Rhule,” Riley said. “We battled together in the Big 12 for a lot of years. Saw the job that he did in building the program at Baylor, does a great job I think just with the culture and mindset of the group and I’ve always felt he’s been at the top of the game in terms of his ability to do that.”
It is a massive recruiting weekend for the Trojans headline by 2025 five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart and 2026 five-star athlete Brandon Arrington. A number of commits in the 2025 commits will be in attendance, including linebacker Matai Tagoa’i, cornerback Trestin Castro, linebacker Jadon Perlotte, defensive lineman Floyd Boucard, offensive tackle Elijah Vaikona and receiver James Johnson. They wok also a few 2026 commits in attendance, athlete Madden Riordan, receiver Ja’Myron Baker and athlete Joshua Holland.
