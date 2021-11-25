22' QB Devin Brown Decommits From USC

22' quarterback Devin Brown, announced his decommitment from USC on Wednesday, thanking the university for the opportunity.

"I would like to thank Coach Doege, Coach Harrell, and Coach Helton for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play at the next level. They believed in me very early when many others didn’t. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity they gave me.

At this time, I believe it’s best for me to open my recruitment," Brown said in a social media post.

Brown committed to USC in September 2020, and has taken visits to Ole Miss, Texas, and Ohio State since the Trojans announced the firing of former head coach Clay Helton.

The Corner Canyon/Draper, Utah native is now the highest-ranked uncommitted quarterback in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

-----

