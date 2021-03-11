Elite 22' Georgia WR Prospect Hints Interest Towards USC

Could USC be a favorite for 22' prospect Kojo Antwi?

Kojo Antwi is an elite 2022 wide receiver prospect from Lambert High School in Suwanee, GA.

Antwi is 6'1", 185-pounds and the No. 13 wide receiver in his class according to 247Sports.



The Georgia native has offers from schools all around the country including Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida, Tennessee, and USC among others.

In December Antwi announced his top eight schools via Twitter, citing "Top 8. No order." The list included, USC, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas A&M, and South Carolina.

On Wednesday afternoon, Dawg Post recruiting reporter Matt DeBary reported, "2022 WR Kojo Antwi is a major #UGA target and he’ll be releasing his Top 5 soon."

Antwi subsequently took to social media to release a photo of himself in a Trojan jersey citing, "Fight On?"

Sports Illustrated's Dawgs Daily publisher Brooks Austin also caught Antwi at the Terrance Edwards Wide Receiver Academy supporting some USC gear.

Antwi certainly has several options on the table, but could his recent actions be a 'hint' towards pursuing a future as a Trojan?

USC can make a pretty convincing case for any wide receiver prospect, after all they are known as WRU. The NFL.com even ranked USC at No.6 on their Pipelines to the Pros list back in July 2020.

The Trojans also have a stellar position coach on their staff in Keary Colbert, who has experience at both the NFL and collegiate level. To top that, Graham Harrell runs a pretty agreeable offense for any wideout - placing emphasis on a heavy pass game. USC finished No.1 in the Pac-12 for passing yards in 2020 with 1,916.

The Trojans had plenty of success landing top wideouts in 2021, but now the focus shifts to landing elite 2022 players. Getting the commitment from Koji Antwi would definitely be a step in the right direction in Troys quest to 'take back the west'.

