A Blue-Chip Linebacker Won't Enroll Early In College

Scott Wolf

It seems like a lot of high school seniors are skipping their final season and enrolling in college in January.

But Mater Dei linebacker Raesjon Davis announced today he would play his senior year and not enroll early at LSU, where he is committed. Davis is ranked the third-best linebacker in the nation per SI All-American.

USC is actively recruiting Davis.

Does it help the Trojans that Davis is not moving to Baton Rouge?

It does in the sense that he is not bound to any college until he signs a letter of intent.

But at this point, Davis remains committed to LSU. And his decision to play at Mater Dei is refreshing because he wants to play his senior year. You could also argue if the SEC is playing in the fall, it makes sense for Davis to stay in school.

But other high school prospects seem happy to skip their senior year even if they will only get spring practices out of it.

