Recruiting: Can USC Swipe 2022 Clemson Prospect Jaren Kanak?

While the USC Trojans 2022 commitment list remains slim heading into June, the coaching staff continues to exert relentless efforts on the recruiting trail.

The NCAA Dead Period officially lifts on June 1, and Sports Illustrated Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr. expects to see a significant increase in commitment decisions once recruits are able to take official visits.

This means USC has to remain aggressive, if they want to land another top ten class.

On Tuesday, the Trojans officially offered three-star athlete Jaren Kanak. Kanak took to social media to announce the news citing, "Blessed to have received an offer from The University of Southern California!!!#FightOn"

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound athlete is a native of Hays, Kansas and currently holds 28 offers. Kanak duels as a track and field athlete and ran a wind-aided 10.66 100 and 22.16 200 as a junior.

According to 247Sports, the Clemson Tigers seem to be the overall favorite for Kanak, but that doesn't mean they are a lock. Kanak has planned official visits to Kansas State, Washington State, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska, who will all strongly campaign for him when he arrives on campus.

So can the USC Trojans swipe Kanak away from powerhouse programs like Clemson, Nebraska or Iowa? USC will need to make a strong-push for the 2022 prospect, but the biggest key will be getting him on campus.

Promo Photo: USC Athletics