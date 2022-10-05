Skip to main content

Chuck McDonald III loved his USC visit: 'It was crazy seeing all of the recruits there'

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back believes Lincoln Riley has USC headed in the right direction

Class of 2025 Mater Dei cornerback Chuck McDonald III visited USC on Saturday for the Trojans' 42-25 victory over Arizona State.

And he walked away impressed.

"I feel like they are back," McDonald III told SBLive Sports. "I feel like all of the recruits were impressed. There was a lot of energy in the crowd and it was crazy. It was a really good experience."

The sheer volume of visiting talent left an impression, as did the loud, boisterous USC fanbase.

"It was crazy seeing all of the recruits there - us being on the field," McDonald said. "It was crazy. The crowd was amazing. The energy they showed was electric. It was good."

