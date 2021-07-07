Clay McGuire 'Happy' After Landing First 22' OL Commit Keith Olson

The three-star prospect ranks as the No. 90 offensive tackle nationally and the No. 18 player in the state of Washington.

Napavine (Wash.) offensive lineman Keith Olson announced his commitment to the Trojans on Tuesday evening.

The three-star 2022 prospect ranks as the No. 90 offensive tackle nationally and the No. 18 player in the state of Washington according to 247Sports. The Washington native had offers from other Pac-12 programs including Utah, Washington State, Oregon State and Cal but ultimately settled with the Trojans.

New offensive line coach Clay McGuire had a heavy hand in landing Olson's commitment. The 6'6" 285-pound recruit told 247Sports that the legacy, coaching staff and culture at Southern California influenced his decision the most.

Credit: Keith Olson Twitter

"I had a great time meeting all the offensive line coaches during the visits. USC has a great legacy, I really enjoyed coach (Clay) McGuire and the other coaches at USC," said Olson. “The offensive line held each other accountable during practice,” Olson said. “And the weight room, practice facilities and the Coliseum are all top notch. I told coach McGuire and he was happy and said I was his first commit at USC so far, then I called coach Helton and he was was pumped."

Olson is the ninth player to commit to USC for the 2022 class. He is the first offensive lineman the Trojans gain this cycle.

