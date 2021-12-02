Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Colin Cowherd, Matt Leinart React To Five Star RB Raleek Brown's USC Commitment
    Brown is the No. 60-ranked prospect overall and the No. 2 recruit in California, according to ESPN.
    USC landed their second five star commitment on Thursday, solidifying the pledge of local Mater Dei High School tailback Raleek Brown.

    Brown committed to Oklahoma in February, but quickly decommitted once Lincoln Riley left the Sooners. The 2022 star is the No. 60-ranked prospect overall and the No. 2 recruit in California, according to ESPN.

    Brown is the second five star athlete to commit to the Trojans this week. On Tuesday, 2023 quarterback Malachi Nelson flipped to USC. Fox Sports personalities Colin Cowherd and Matt Lineart were impressed by Riley's early advances on the recruiting trail. Here are their reactions:

    Colin Cowherd, Fox Sports

    Matt Leinart, Former USC Quarterback

    The addition of Brown brings USC to a total of five commitments in the 2022 class. Two which are ranked in the ESPN 300.

    Colin Cowherd, Matt Leinart React To Five Star RB Raleek Brown's USC Commitment

