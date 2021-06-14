De'Anthony Gatson 22' USC Prospect Announces Commitment Date

The Trojans look to add another running back to their roster.

USC prospect De'Anthony Gatson of Newton, TX announced on social media that he will verbally commit to the school of his choice on June 22.

Gatson tweeted this statement three days after he took his official visit to USC.

Before visiting the City of Angels, Gatson took an official visit to Texas on June 4, and the University of Colorado on June 11. These three schools, along with Iowa and Minnesota, cap off Gatson's top five choices.

Gatson is a three-star running back, according to 247Sports' Composite and has received 21 scholarship offers. 247Sports has Gatson ranked as the No. 474 overall prospect in 2022 and the No. 64 prospect in Texas.

Gatson is on the smaller side standing at just 5'10" and 198-pounds, but his swiftness and size could be beneficial for the Trojans, as they look to improve their run game this year.

Though Gatson's commitment would be good news for the running back room, USC still has ways to go to strengthen their 2022 recruiting class. SI All-American revealed their initial 2022 class rankings, the first week of June and ranked USC at No. 24.

However, it's only been two weeks since the NCAA Dead Period lifted, so anticipate more activity on the recruiting front in the coming weeks.

