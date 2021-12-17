2022 CB Domani Jackson Signs With Pac-12 School

2022 cornerback Domani Jackson [Santa Ana, Calif.] announced his pledge to the USC Trojans, on Friday. Jackson originally committed to USC on January 23, but withdrew his commitment in November, following Clay Helton's firing.

"I have decided that it is in my best interest to de-commit from USC. Doing so will allow me to sit down and figure out what is best for me and my future," Jackson said in a social media post.

Jackson took three official visits this year to USC, Michigan and Alabama. Ultimately, the Wolverines were eliminated from the mix. USC and Alabama became finalists in the recruiting race.

Jackson hails from Mater Dei High School, and is ranked as the No. 1 overall player in California. The 6'1", 185-pound, five star prospect, joins fellow Mater Dei tailback Raleek Brown, who signed with USC on Wednesday.

Here is 247Sports evaluation of Domani Jackson:

"Long well built corner with an NFL body right now. Is all of 6-1, 190 pounds with long arms and plays a physical game. Has tremendous straight line speed and has run in the low 10.5-100m range. Excels in press coverage and can bully opposing receivers at the line of scrimmage. Has the speed to turn and run with any receiver but needs to continue to improve his ball awareness and tracking the football. is very good in run support and will come up and unload on a running back or receiver. Can be a bit grabby at times and needs to improve on not trying to be overly physical in coverage down the field. Has improved his ball skills and could be a factor as a kick or punt returner in college."

