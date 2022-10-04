Elijah Paige commits to USC Trojans; Lincoln Riley lands another big recruit
Rated the nation's No. 24 offensive tackle, Paige accumulated more than 30 scholarship offers during the recruiting process
It was only a matter of time, according to the experts.
On Monday that rang true as highly-touted offensive tackle Elijah Paige committed to the USC Trojans.
When Paige, a massive 6-foot-7, 305-pound lineman, decommitted from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last month, the writing was on the wall - Paige was destined to become a USC Trojan.
