EX-USC LB Juliano Falaniko Announces Transfer Portal Commitment

Falaniko entered the NCAA transfer portal on December 8, 2021.

USC outside linebacker Juliano Falaniko announced his commitment to the University of Idaho on Wednesday.

Falaniko has been with the Trojans since the 2017 season. He was injured for most of his time at USC, but still managed to record 21 tackles (13 solo) and half a sack in 13 games.

Falaniko is from Pago Pago, American Samoa and attended Leone High School.

As a senior, he made 2016 Prep Star All-West Region, All-American Samoa High School Athletic Association first team and MVP of the All Poly Camp as a senior linebacker and wide receiver.

The University of Idaho finished 4-7 last season. They are slated to play Pac-12 opponent Washington State this season.

Falaniko announced he was entering the transfer portal on December 8, 2021.

