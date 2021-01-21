Top Defensive Lineman Keeps USC In Top 11

2022 top defensive tackle Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy has officially announced his top 11 schools. Brownlow-Dindy took to Twitter to publicize his selections on Tuesday.

Brownlow-Dindy's top 11 are USC, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Pitt, South Carolina, South Florida, Texas A&M, Clemson, Florida and LSU.

The junior defensive tackle is 6'3" and 275-pounds and currently attends Lakeland High School in Lakeland, Florida. He is ranked as a four-star prospect and the No.2 defensive tackle in his position and in the state of Florida according to 247Sports. He is also the No.16 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

Although the Trojans are the only team on the defensive dominators list from the Pac-12 and the west coast, this could be a testament to the direction and momentum we've seen from USC's football program this year. Hiring Donte Williams clearly was the right move as he helped lead the Trojans to finish No.13 [per ESPN] overall in the 2021 recruiting cycle rankings.

Yes, Williams played a key role in landing several top recruits in the 2021 class, but it was a full staff effort. With the help of each and every coach on USC's payroll the Trojans were able to land the No.1 overall recruit in Korey Foreman and No.6 cornerback Ceyair Wright.

If the Trojans land Brownlow-Dindy he would likely come in and make an immediate impact for USC right out of the gate. Playing alongside, Foreman and current roster members like the oh-so explosive Drake Jackson could be an interesting offer for the high school athlete.

Taking a look at some stats from last season, Brownlow-Dindy finished his sophomore year with 46 tackles, including 29.5 for losses, 11.5 sacks, 19 hurries and three fumbles forced per MaxPreps. The Trojans showed interest in the Florida native and extended an offer back in July of 2020, since they expressed interest no other programs have added to his list.

