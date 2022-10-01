Skip to main content

Huge recruiting weekend for USC football, Lincoln Riley

The Trojans are slated to host seven five-star prospects Saturday night

How important is Saturday night's home game for the USC Trojans football program?

Pretty darn important if you look at the list of recruits Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are hosting. 

From Los Alamitos quarterback Malachi Nelson to 5-star edge-rusher Matayo Uiagalelei - who is the third highest-rated uncommitted prospect in America - USC is hosting seven five-star prospects, double-digit bluechip recruits and more than two dozen priority prospects for their game against Arizona State, according to SBLive Sports Director of Recruiting Andrew Nemec.

READ THE FULL STORY ON SBLIVE SPORTS

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

Caleb Williams USC Trojans quarterback
Football

USC vs. Arizona State preview: Caleb Williams will bounce back

By Wyatt Allsup
Lincoln Riley USC Trojans football
Football

Defense, running game fueling Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans

By Wyatt Allsup
Vincent Iwuchukwu usc basketball
Basketball

USC freshman Vince Iwuchukwu out indefinitely after suffering cardiac arrest

By All Trojans Staff
Caleb Williams and the No. 6 USC Trojans beat Oregon State 17-14 on September 24, 2022.
Football

Updated 2022 Heisman Trophy Odds: Caleb Williams in top 3

By All Trojans Staff
No. 6 USC defeated Oregon State 17-14 in Corvallis, Oregon on September 24, 2022.
Football

How to watch USC football vs. Arizona State: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener34
Football

USC needs to run the ball to beat Arizona State: Trojans on Fan Nation Podcast

By All Trojans Staff
zachariah branch bishop gorman
Recruiting

USC Trojans have second-best wide receiver recruiting class in the country

By All Trojans Staff
USC Trojans Oregon State football 20227
Football

USC, Utah, Washington all get first-place votes in FanNation Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

By All Trojans Staff