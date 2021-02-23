Is Landing Elite 2022 Mississippi RB Realistic For USC?

In their attempt to "take back the west", the Trojans recruiting staff has offered 2022 running back from Madison, Mississippi in Branson Robinson. Robinson took to Twitter to share the news earlier this week.

Robinson is 5-foot-10 and 220-pounds, he has received offers from Georgia, Tennessee, Florida State, Auburn, Alabama, Georgia Tech, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, Mississippi State and Ole Miss. But thats just to name a few.

USC has offered 13 running backs in the 2022 recruiting cycle. The Trojans are expected to get several tailbacks back in the rotation next season, with seniors Stephen Carr and Vavae Malepeai likely returning for their final years of eligibility.

USC also signed 2021 Texas running back Brandon Campbell and former UT starting RB Keaontay Ingram from the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Although the concept of stealing a southern native away from the SEC sounds enticing, is it realistic for USC? The Trojans finished last in the Pac-12 for rushing yards [548] in 2020, while SEC leaders like Alabama finished atop the rankings with 2,385 yards.

You even saw redshirt sophomore Markese Stepp leave Southern California to join the Nebraska Huskers, after a frustrating season of seeing limited touches.

So can Clay Helton and the Trojans recruiting staff make a good enough case to land and elite southern running back who is being pursued by many SEC schools? It's possible, but definitely increasing the run production in 2021 would help sell these high profile recruits.

