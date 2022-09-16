Joey Olsen commits to USC football; tight end is top 2024 recruit in Oregon

Lincoln Riley got the best of Dan Lanning this time.

Joey Olsen, the top class of 2024 recruit in the state of Oregon, committed to the USC Trojans football program on Wednesday night. Olsen, a 6-foot-5 tight end, had offers from Oregon, Louisville, Penn State, Tennessee and others.

As a sophomore at Lakeridge High School, Olsen hauled in 29 receptions for 730 yards (25.2 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns, emerging as one of the state's best deep-threat playmakers.

