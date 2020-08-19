AllTrojans
USC Report: How USC Stacks Up On Size and Physicality.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Reporter Claudette Montana Pattison and Publisher Scott Wolf talk the comments made by one PAC 12 coach to Athlon on USC lacking in size and physicality. Also USC LB commit Julien Simon. 

 Julien Simon from Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln has made the SI All American Top 10 Linebacker list. Simon a 6'2", 220 pound athlete is a valuable player.

According to SI All American expert John Garcia Jr...

"If three-down value is as important as it's ever been for the off-ball bunch, Simon belongs on this list as much as any other prospect. He is likely the most complete coverage prospect on the list, both athletically and tangibly as a four-year high school starter in Washington. The future Trojan has a versatile background, including stops at running back and wide receiver, where many of the vision, anticipation and ball skill characteristics translate to defense without a hitch. Physically impressive since he was a middle school football star some five years ago, Simon's fluid movement skills, play recognition and raw speed can help him hold his own as a run defender. He's at his best working from outside in and displays well above average strength at the point of contact, foundational traits that will help his full-time move to defense once at Washington for good."

Simon received offers from (11) PAC 12 schools including Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Oregon, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Stanford, and USC. Simon made his decision to officially commit to the Trojans back in May of 2020.

 

