Skip to main content

Lincoln Riley is recruiting Matayo Uiagalelei hard

Riley continues to pursue St. John Bosco's 5-star defensive end

Matayo Uiagalelei had just helped lead St. John Bosco to a thrilling 24-22 victory over Mater Dei in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 football championship game. 

Waiting for him on the field after the monumental victory was USC head coach Lincoln Riley, who posed for a photo while holding up a St. John Bosco towel.

The following night, the nation's No. 10 overall prospect and No. 2 edge-rusher took an unofficial visit to USC for the Trojans' 38-27 victory over Notre Dame.

READ THE FULL STORY ON SBLIVE SPORTS

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

caleb williams usc football
Football

Eric Gentry's return, Caleb Williams' magic fuel USC's win over Notre Dame: 3 takeaways

By Wyatt Allsup
Lincoln Riley USC
Football

What Caleb Williams, Lincoln Riley said after USC's win over Notre Dame

By All Trojans Staff
caleb williams usc trojans
Football

USC will play Utah in Pac-12 football championship game

By All Trojans Staff
caleb williams usc trojans football notre dame
Football

Caleb Williams, USC Trojans move one step closer to College Football Playoff berth with win over Notre Dame

By All Trojans Staff
caleb williams usc quarterback
Football

Look: Caleb Williams strikes Heisman Trophy pose in first half of USC's game vs. Notre Dame

By All Trojans Staff
oregon ducks football oregon state
Football

Pac-12 championship game update: Oregon State stuns Oregon, but Ducks can still get in

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode16
Football

How to watch USC vs. Notre Dame football: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds

By Sam Brown
Lincoln Riley USC St. John Bosco Mater Dei
Football

USC football recruits on display in Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco title game

By All Trojans Staff