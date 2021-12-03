Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Five Star Wide Receiver Makai Lemon Announces USC Commitment

    Lincoln Riley flips 2023 Los Alamitos (Calif.) WR Makai Lemon.
    Author:

    Los Alamitos (Calif.) wide receiver Makai Lemon announced his commitment to the USC Trojans on Friday.

    Lemon originally committed to Oklahoma, but withdrew his pledge following Lincoln Riley's departure from OU.

    “Coach Riley is my guy and coach Simmons is awesome,” Lemon told 247Sports. “Those are the guys I wanted to play for and with both of them at USC now, it just made sense.

    I still remember when I first got the USC offer, it was incredible,” Lemon said. “That was my dream school growing up, I loved the Trojans and I love living in SoCal. I picked Oklahoma because of the offensive fit and I loved the coaching staff."

    Recommended Articles

    The 2023 prospect is ranked as the No. 22 player nationally according to 247Sports.

    USA TODAY

    USA TODAY

    Lemon's commitment is the third flip from Oklahoma to USC this week. On Tuesday, 23' QB Malachi Nelson announced his pledge to the Trojans, 22' RB Raleek Brown followed on Thursday.

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 1.03.53 PM
    Recruiting

    Five Star Wide Receiver Makai Lemon Announces USC Commitment

    14 seconds ago
    USATSI_13679091
    Football

    USC vs. Cal: Betting Odds

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_15332395
    Football

    How To Watch: Pac-12 Championship No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16879673
    Football

    Ex-USC Star Reacts To Notre Dame Hiring Marcus Freeman

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17257462
    Recruiting

    Colin Cowherd, Matt Leinart React To Five Star RB Raleek Brown's USC Commitment

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_15308908
    Recruiting

    Five Star Mater Dei Running Back Commits To USC

    Dec 2, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-09-19 at 1.58.10 PM
    Football

    Donte Williams Addresses Wednesday's Postponed Practice: 'This is Adversity'

    Dec 2, 2021
    USATSI_17271357
    Football

    Lincoln Riley vs. Marcus Freeman? 2022 USC vs. Notre Dame Rivalry Heats Up

    Dec 2, 2021