Oklahoma Transfer WR Mario Williams Announces Commitment

Oklahoma transfer Mario Williams announced his commitment to USC on Saturday. Williams shared the news on social media.

Williams spent one season with the Sooners, and finished 2021 with 35 receptions for 380 yards and four touchdowns. Williams was a four-star prospect out of Plant City High School [Plant City, Florida]. The 5'11", 178-pound wideout will reunite with former head coach Lincoln Riley in Los Angeles.

USC lost wide receivers Drake London and K.D. Nixon to the 2022 NFL Draft and freshman WR Joseph Manjack to the transfer portal. The team returns with Gary Bryant Jr., Tahj Washington, Michael Jackson III, Kyron Ware-Hudson and Kyle Ford. However, there is certainly room for Williams to make an immediate impact for USC's offense next season.

