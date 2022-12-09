Skip to main content

Matayo Uiagalelei includes USC Trojans in final three

Uiagalelei is a high-priority target for Lincoln Riley

Five-star edge-rusher Matayo Uiagalelei is down to three schools.

And one of those schools is USC.

On Thursday, the 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive standout from St. John Bosco made it official, trimming his list to Ohio State, Oregon and USC and creating NFTs for each of those programs.

Uiagalelei Is rated the nation's No. 10 overall prospect and No. 2 edge-rusher and has been a high-priority target for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.

READ THE FULL STORY ON SBLIVE SPORTS

