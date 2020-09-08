Monday Night USC Recruiting Notes
Scott Wolf
USC's top offensive line target, Kingsley Suamataia of Orem, Utah, will make his announcement Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. PT.
Suamataia is a four-star prospect and the 11th-ranked offensive lineman in the nation according to Rivals.
USC and Oregon are believed to be his top two choices. He is the No. 1 offensive line prospect in the West.
- Sports Illustrated will release its first team rankings tomorrow morning and I will include them on the blog.
- One reason I'm going to mention these rankings is because the individual player evaluations are pretty detailed so it's not just guesswork. USC might surprise you where it lands on the rankings tomorrow.