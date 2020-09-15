Monday Night USC Recruiting Update

Ty Buchanan, an offensive tackle from Corpus Christi, Texas, released a top 10 list tonight and USC is one of those schools.

Buchanan is reportedly USC's top remaining offensive line target. It's great that USC is aggressively recruiting a lineman and it probably would be fortunate to land Buchanan.

Here are the other finalists: UNLV, Purdue, Oklahoma State, Florida International, Texas Tech, Colorado, Vanderbilt, Indiana and San Diego State.

What does it say that USC is not going down to the wire with linemen who have Alabama, LSU, Georgia or Clemson as finalists?

Meanwhile, QB Nicco Marchiol, a Class of 2022 prospect from Chandler, Ariz., listed his top 8 schools: USC, LSU, Florida State, Mississippi, TCU, Arizona State, Florida and Michigan.

USC never has a problem attracting quarterbacks.