Oklahoma Commit Plans Visit to USC

Mater Dei's Raleek Brown to make unofficial and official visits to USC this summer.

Although Raleek Brown is already verbally committed to Oklahoma, Mater Dei's four star running back still intends on planning a visit to USC.

Brown is from Santa Ana, CA and currently stands at 5'8 and 185-pounds. He verbally committed to Oklahoma in early February, but sources say he plans on making both unofficial and official visits to other schools.

Along with USC, Oregon and Arizona State are said to be in the mix of official visits for Brown, according to TrojanSports.com.

On April 10, SoonersScoop.com posted a video of Brown on Twitter, claiming that he was the "No. 1 all-purpose back in the country".

Although it still seems Brown is hooked on being a Sooner, the planned visit to USC shows promise for the Southern California native.

Another top running back planning on making a visit to USC is De'Anthony Gatson from Newton, TX.

Gatson has a scheduled visit to Los Angeles for June 11, 2021.

Gatson received his 22nd offer from Texas on May 11, and rumors say it is now the front runner for Gatson as he has always been a fan of the Texas football program.

However, USC is one of only three schools Gatson has planned official visits for so it is safe to say the Trojans are still in the mix.

The other official visits for Gatson are Texas and the University of Colorado.

----

You may also like:

----

[WATCH: Amon-Ra St. Brown Activates Beast Mode During Rookie Camp]

[READ: Talanoa Hufanga Admits Joining 49ers is BIG JUMP from College]

[Three Things To Know: Pac-12's New Commissioner]

-------

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Kim Becker on Twitter: @kimberlyjbecker

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com