Morning Buzz: Where Does USC Rank In Sports Illustrated Recruiting Rankings?

Sports Illustrated has released its first top 25 team rankings and here is the criteria they used, including use of its top 99 ranked players in the nation:

1. High end talent (SI Top 99 members, SI Top 99 candidates, etc.)

2. Quality talent at premium positions (QB, LT, DE, DT, CB)

3. Class mirroring current team needs

With that said, here are the team rankings:

Preseason Team Recruiting Rankings (and SI Top 99 members)

1. Ohio State - 10

2. Alabama - 8

3. Clemson - 7

4. Georgia - 5

5. LSU - 4

6. Michigan - 4

7. Florida - 3

8. Oregon - 2

9. Miami - 2

10. Oklahoma - 4

11. Notre Dame - 4

12. Tennessee - 4

13. Auburn - 3

14. North Carolina - 2

15. USC - 2

16. Texas - 2

17. Texas A & M - 1

18. Washington - 2

19. Wisconsin - 0

20. Minnesota - 2

21. Arizona State - 1

22. Iowa - 0

23. Maryland - 1

24. Nebraska - 1

25. Florida State - 0

MY TAKE: USC is lower at No. 15 than in other recruiting rankings but that is why I included the criteria above. It takes into account team needs; elite players who committed and the talent at premium positions.

Obviously, USC helped itself at quarterback in this class. But its corners barely missed the top 9 of Sports Illustrated's best cornerback classes.

Also, it's a preseason ranking so things can change.