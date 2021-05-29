No. 1 2021 Prospect Plans Visit to USC

USC is the second stop on defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau's college tour

June 1 is almost here.

This is exciting news for the USC Trojans, because for the first time in a long time Clay Helton will host high school athletes on campus. One player that USC expects to host this June is top 2021 prospect J.T. Tuimoloau.

J.T. Tuimoloau, a defensive end out of Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Washington, has revealed that he will pay a visit to the Trojans. According to Hayes Fawcett, USC is the second stop on Tuimoloau's college tour.

The Washington natives visits are scheduled in the following order:

Washington- June 4-6⁣

USC- June 14-16⁣

Ohio State- June 18-20⁣

Oregon- June 20-22⁣

Alabama- June 25-27⁣

According to 247Sports, Ohio State is favored to win Tuimoloau's commitment. He is No. 1 defensive lineman in the country and in the state of Washington.

The fact that USC still remains in the race is huge, especially with the loss of Jay Toia, 2021 defensive lineman who entered the transfer portal earlier this week.

[READ: Jay Toai Enters NCAA Transfer Portal]

Expect Tuimoloau, the two-sport athlete to reveal his final decision after the month of June.

-----

You may also like:

[READ: Report Predicts if Alabama Can Flip Domani Jackson's Recruitment]

[READ: Insider Predicts if USC's Amon-Ra St. Brown Will Make Final Cut With Lions]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com