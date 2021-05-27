Report Predicts if Alabama Can Flip Domani Jackson's USC Commitment

Southern California native Domani Jackson is currently one of five players committed to USC for the 2022 class.

Jackson committed to the Trojans back in January, but is his interest in the program wavering? The Mater Dei athlete is set to visit Alabama on June 18-20.

So does a visit to Tuscaloosa mean bad news for the USC Trojans?

According to Fansided's Saturday Blitz writer Chris Peterson, USC fans shouldn't be worried...yet. Peterson writes:

"Jackson isn’t a kid that loves the recruiting process so I doubt he’s taking this visit just to do it. Any defensive back is going to want to hear what Nick Saban and Alabama have to say. And with Jackson, the Tide can sell the chance to win multiple national titles, while also basically ensuring that he will be a first-round pick. Alabama wins and develops talent with the best of them. At this moment, I wouldn’t predict Jackson to flip to Alabama. But let’s see what he says after his visit. Then, it will be up to USC to hold his commitment until signing day, which won’t be easy, especially if the Trojans have ups and downs on the field."

Jackson currently ranks as the No. 1 player overall in the state of California, and the No. 2 cornerback in the nation according to 247Sports. The 6'1" 185-pound defender could make serious impacts for the Trojans if USC is able to solidify his commitment.

