AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Safety Will Skip Senior Season Of High School

Scott Wolf

Warren High School safety Xamarion Gordon announced this afternoon he would forego his senior season and enroll at USC in January.

 If Gordon, Jake Garcia, Miller Moss and Korey Foreman enrolled in January, would USC have scholarships available if college football starts the same month?

Will the NCAA pass a waiver to increase the number of football scholarships? Will they allow incoming freshmen to play? Would they play without a December training camp?

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Bourbon4me
Bourbon4me

Insulting, GT22.
Private Agarn was never corrupt.
Icompetent? Yes.
Corrupt? Never

gotroy22
gotroy22

It would be nice if the NCAA was run by people with vision instead of F Troop.

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

Top Pac-12 Schools Fighting For Recruiting Title

Scott Wolf

by

JustOwns

Or Maybe Alabama Will Play BYU Instead Of USC

Report: If Crimson Tide Plays More Than SEC Games, Cougars Likely Opponent

Scott Wolf

by

Obiwankobe

Is USC's 2021 Recruiting Class Properly Balanced?

Trojans Have Commitments From Five Cornerbacks So Far

Scott Wolf

by

CJAMT

Four-Star Cornerback Commits To USC

Trojans Now Have Five Four-Star Cornerbacks In 2021 Class

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Notre Dame Might Replace USC For Alabama Opener

Crimson Tide Seek Opponent After Trojans Dropped Game

Scott Wolf

by

Trojan70

USC Pursues Arizona Graduate Transfer

Was Three-Year Starter For Wildcats

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Former Pac 12 players voice concern via Twitter on premature start for NFL camps

Former Pac 12 players voice concern via Twitter on premature start for NFL camps

ClaudetteMontana

by

gotroy22

Morning Buzz: USC Roster Might Be Changing

USC might lose a player for 2020

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Could Benefit From California High School Decision

Top QBs Jake Garcia and Miller Moss could enroll in January

Scott Wolf

by

tebowobama

Ex-USC President Max Nikias Received $7.7 Million Package After Resigning

USC Football Coach Clay Helton made $4.6 million in 2018

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino