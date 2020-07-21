Safety Will Skip Senior Season Of High School
Scott Wolf
Warren High School safety Xamarion Gordon announced this afternoon he would forego his senior season and enroll at USC in January.
If Gordon, Jake Garcia, Miller Moss and Korey Foreman enrolled in January, would USC have scholarships available if college football starts the same month?
Will the NCAA pass a waiver to increase the number of football scholarships? Will they allow incoming freshmen to play? Would they play without a December training camp?